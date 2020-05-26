Crime 26.5.2020 10:18 am

Suspects nabbed in Limpopoi for illicit cigarettes remanded in custody

Citizen reporter
The police say when the three were arrested, 1,000 cartons of illicit cigarettes were recovered from the vehicle they attempted to flee with.

Three suspects who were arrested in Limpopo for being in possession of illegal cigarettes were remanded in custody after appearing in the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court and are expected back in court on Wednesday, the police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the three suspects are Alemayenu Leta, 42, Pieter Venter, 28, and Amandul Biru, 33.

Mojapelo said the suspects were remanded in custody for further police investigations.

“The suspects were arrested by the police in Modimolle during a crime prevention operation. The suspects initially failed to stop when ordered to do so by the police but sped towards Bela-Bela. After a car chase, the three suspects were then apprehended.

“The vehicle was found loaded with 1,000 cartons of illicit cigarettes,” Mojapelo said.

He said the two suspects arrested in a separate incident in the Sebayeng police area after a car chase are expected to appear in Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of possession of illicit cigarettes and transporting liquor in contravention of the regulations under the Disaster Management Act.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

