Gauteng police recover firearms and suspected diamonds

The police say the stones are yet to be tested to determine whether they are diamonds.

The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect after four firearms and stones suspected to be diamonds were recovered.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele said the suspect was arrested in Vanderbijlpark following an intelligence-drive operation by the police’s district task team.

Makhubele said four unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered in Vanderbijlpark on Monday night.

He added that the police also recovered about fifty stones suspected to be diamonds at the house where the suspect was found.

“The stones are still to be tested. The firearms will be sent to ballistics to be checked if they might have been used to commit other crimes,” Makhubele said.

The arrested suspect will be appearing in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court soon, he added.

