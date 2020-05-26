Guards who allegedly accused their victims of stealing from Bushiri’s church arrested

Two security guards were arrested on Monday at around 10am for alleged murder and attempted murder, said police in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a man who allegedly survived an attack by the security guards reported the incident at the Midrand police station.

Makhubele said the alleged victim reported that he had been walking with a friend on the R55 in Midrand when they were allegedly attacked by the security guards.

“The man led the police to the scene of the crime where the body of his friend was recovered. It is alleged that the two friends were attacked by four security guards who accused them of being people who stole from Pastor Bushiri’s church in Midrand,” said Makhubele.

He added that the two other security guards are still on the run.

“Police are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the arrest of the other two security guards to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600-10111.

“The arrested suspects will be charged with murder and will appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court soon.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

