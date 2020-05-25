Partly decomposed body found near Bloem Industria

Free State police are appealing to anyone with information to assist in identifying the partly decomposed body of a man found near Bloem Industria on Sunday.

The body was found by herdsmen, who alerted the local police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said the deceased was believed to be about 40 years old.

“The deceased’s body had bruises, his hands and feet were tied with cable ties, and his mouth gagged with a cloth then wrapped with tape.

“He was wearing blue jeans, [an] orange T-shirt, checkered jacket and red socks with no shoes. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased could have been killed somewhere and dumped where he was found,” said Makhele.

Police have opened a murder case and appealed to anyone who might know the deceased, or know what had led to murder of the deceased, to come forward.

