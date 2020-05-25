Another inmate dies with coronavirus at East London prison

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said in a statement all three deaths happened in the East London prison.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the 50-year-old died on Wednesday.
“The death of a 50-year-old inmate in East London on 20 May 2020 was confirmed to be Covid-19 related, with respiratory failure cited as a cause of death.”
Nxumalo said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the DCS was 719, with 246 officials and 473 inmates having tested positive.
The Western Cape recorded nine additional cases among officials, while the Eastern Cape recorded one additional official, Nxumalo said.
He said 143 people had recovered from the virus.
The total breakdown of Covid-19 cases at DCS is as follows:
Eastern Cape
Total cases – 489
Officials – 76
Inmates – 413
Recoveries – 72
Deaths – 3
Western Cape
Total cases – 206
Officials – 155
Inmates – 51
Recoveries – 59
Deaths – 2
Limpopo
Total cases – 2
Officials – 2
Inmates – 0
Recovery – 1
Gauteng
Total cases – 16
Officials – 7
Inmates – 9
Recoveries – 10
Northern Cape
Officials – 2
Free State
Officials – 1
KwaZulu-Natal
Officials – 2
Head office
Officials – 1
Recovery – 1
