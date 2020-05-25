Crime 25.5.2020 11:44 am

Herdsmen find dead body with hands, feet tied and mouth gagged

The police say preliminary investigations reveal that the man may have been killed elsewhere and dumped where his body was found.

A body of a man who could be about 40 years, was found in Shanaan road near Bloemindustria, Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein, on Sunday, 24 May, the police said.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sam Makhele said herdsmen spotted the partly decomposed body and alerted the police at around 3.45pm.

“The deceased’s body had bruises and his hands and feet were tied with cable ties and the mouth gagged with a cloth then wrapped with tape. He was wearing blue jeans, an orange T-shirt, scotch lumber jacket and red socks with no shoes,” said Makhele.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed the deceased could have been killed somewhere else and dumped.

“A case of murder has been registered for further investigation and anyone who might know the deceased or know what transpired on that fateful day, should please contact Detective WO Thando Ntlwatini at 073 430 6746 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively give information via MySAPS App.”

