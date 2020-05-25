 
 
Covid-19 25.5.2020

Crime will be back soon with a vengeance, experts warn

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Picture: iStock

Spurred on by a huge increase in unemployment, the recent reduced levels of crime were likely just another calm before the storm.

Crime experts believe the slight reprieve from the high crime statistics that are a norm in South Africa is about to be over and ministers spent the weekend briefing the country on how to manage the surge of activity in public spaces and lockdown Level 3 regulations. During Level 4, some crime trends had already picked up, said crime expert for AfriForum Ian Cameron. Hijackings, armed robberies and burglaries were on the rise, compared with the first four weeks of the lockdown from March, he said. “What lies ahead is surely a dramatic spike in business and house robbery; let’s...
