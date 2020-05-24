Manhunt launched for KZN cop killers

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has ordered a manhunt for the men responsible for the killing of a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal.

Constable Xolani Zulu, 32, was gunned down in KwaNyuswa in the Hillcrest policing precinct on Friday night at about 19:30.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, Zulu, who was off duty, had returned to his home when at least two men shot him at his gate.

“It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable’s house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun, and without warning, opened fire on the constable, killing him instantly,” Muridili said.

“The police were informed and the station management immediately mobilised all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the 72-hour activation plan.”

Zulu, a married father with three young children, was stationed at the KwaNdengezi police station and had served in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the past eight years.

Sitole conveyed his condolences to the Zulu family and instructed police management in the province to afford his family the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond.

“I have been assured that the management of KwaNdengezi police station has arranged for our Employee Health and Wellness to give bereavement support to the family of Constable Zulu,” said Sitole.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the perpetrators to contact them on the My SAPS app or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. The police said all information received will be treated with confidentiality.

