Nineteen arrested at Pretoria estate for holding a party

Nineteen people were arrested for having a party at an estate in Mooikloof in the far east of Pretoria on Saturday evening.

The Pretoria East Rekord reported that ten men and nine women, aged 25 to 35, were taken into custody after police received a tip-off from members of the community, according to Boschkop police spokesperson Sergeant Yeroboam Mbatsane.

“They face charges of contravening the disaster management act that classifies the gathering as illegal under the lockdown regulations,” he said.

Station commander Lieutenant colonel Raymond Monyayi thanked the members of the community for working with the police.

The group will appear in court on Tuesday.

