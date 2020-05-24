Crime 24.5.2020 12:37 pm

Nineteen arrested at Pretoria estate for holding a party

Noxolo Sibiya
Nineteen arrested at Pretoria estate for holding a party

iStock

Community members called police to break up the illegal gathering.

Nineteen people were arrested for having a party at an estate in Mooikloof in the far east of Pretoria on Saturday evening.

The Pretoria East Rekord reported that ten men and nine women, aged 25 to 35, were taken into custody after police received a tip-off from members of the community, according to Boschkop police spokesperson Sergeant Yeroboam Mbatsane.

“They face charges of contravening the disaster management act that classifies the gathering as illegal under the lockdown regulations,” he said.

Station commander Lieutenant colonel Raymond Monyayi thanked the members of the community for working with the police.

The group will appear in court on Tuesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SPCA steps in to remove five animals from ‘dog-throwing’ woman 21.5.2020
Can you be retrenched for testing positive for Covid-19? 20.5.2020
I was set up, says KZN councillor arrested for allegedly stealing two JoJo tanks 20.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm amid report that booze is back, cigarettes still out

Crime DA says Cele is ‘smoking his socks’ if he thinks smokers should give cops receipts

Covid-19 Here’s what the many different models predict about Covid-19

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street


today in print

Read Today's edition