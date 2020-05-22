Crime stats: GBV cases did not rise by 500% during lockdown

“Coming to GBV, I have noted recent media reports claiming that gender-based violence is on the increase. During the week one report even claimed that GBV cases had gone up by 500%.

“While not undermining the gravity of the scourge of GBV in the country, it is important to clarify that this increase is actually in relation to the number of distressed calls made to the GBV Command Centre, and not necessarily reported cases,” said Cele.

He went on to clarify that all crimes against women and children as well as the LGBTQI community are considered gender-based violence and are classified as such by the police when reported.

“For instance, if a woman walking to the shops is mugged and robbed at gunpoint of her personal belongings by a random suspect, that incident is recorded as a crime against a woman and therefore falls under GBV.”

“Therefore, for purposes of measuring the impact of the lockdown on homes and families, we use cases of domestic violence.”

Incidents such as sexual assault, rape, pointing of a firearm, murder, attempted murder, assault and assault GBH, and kidnapping perpetrated against the above-identified group of people all count as domestic violence – especially in cases where the victim and suspect usually have or had a relationship.

“As I have mentioned before, some of the suspects in such cases are uncles, exes, wives and girlfriends, husbands, fathers, partners, siblings, etc,” Cele said.