Another Eastern Cape police station closes after cop tests positive

This brings the number of police stations closed for cleaning to six in the Eastern Cape since 1 May. Other stations recently closed are New Brighton, Bhisho, Kinkelboos, King William’s Town and Willowvale.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the Whittlesea police station, situated at Shepstone Street, had closed on Thursday.

“Yes I can confirm that this station was indeed closed due to a member being tested positive. The station was evacuated and is currently undergoing a decontamination process, while the screening and testing of members is reaching finality.”

Last week, the police confirmed that the province’s police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, was in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

The provincial head offices in Zwelitsha, where she works, was closed and employees were evacuated.

