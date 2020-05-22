Crime 22.5.2020 01:05 pm

Four Zama Zamas expected to appear in Limpopo court

Citizen reporter
EFF claims mines are being allowed to re-opened by government.

They were caught in the act during a joint operation between the Hawks and the National Intervention Unit.

Four suspects are expected to appear in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 May for contravening Precious Metal Act 37 of 2005.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 43, were caught in the act at Xeterekeni gold mine in Burgersdorp on Thursday thanks to a disruptive operation to fight the scourge of illegal mining in Limpopo led.

According to a statement issued by the Limpopo South African Police Service (Saps), the Hawks, supported by National Intervention Unit affected the arrest and confiscated two Phendukas, drill machines, cutting torch, a gas cylinder and three steel pots.

Meanwhile, another disruptive operation was also conducted at the rehabilitated gold mine called Ellerton at Hlaneki and Xikukwani villages in Giyani area as well as Madonsi village outside Malamulele.

The team seized six generators, pressure pump and two drills.

The confiscated exhibits have an estimated value of R500,000.

