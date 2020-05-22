Crime 22.5.2020 10:02 am

Four alleged poachers found with game carcasses nabbed in KZN

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock.

Police say the suspects were found with four red duiker carcasses and two porcupine carcasses as well as a shotgun, pistol and ten rounds of ammunition.

The police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday arrested four alleged poachers after receiving a report of their suspected activity on a farm in the Newark area.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “The police officers together with local farmers and other law enforcement agencies immediately responded. However, they found that the suspects had fled the farm. A roadblock was then set up on the R102 intersection at Fort Pearson to capture the suspects. An identified vehicle with four occupants was stopped and a search was conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, four red duiker carcasses and two porcupine carcasses were found inside the vehicle.”

The suspects were also found in possession of a shotgun and a pistol with ten rounds of ammunition, Gwala added.

“The firearms are licensed and were seized by police for further investigation. Four suspects aged between 24 and 49 were then placed under arrest and charged for poaching and trespassing. They are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court this morning.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated the team for the successful apprehension of the poachers.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

