Community tip-off leads to arrest of suspects allegedly involved in school burglaries

Two suspects aged 23 and 26, were arrested in Limpopo for burglaries and for being in possession of suspected stolen properties, following a positive tip-off by members of the community, the police in the province said.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in the Thohoyandou policing area.

“The police were allegedly alerted about a woman aged 23 with suspicious items at Hamagidi village. Police followed the information until the woman was found in possession of two laptops.

“During the preliminary police investigations, the lady allegedly failed to provide proof of the origin of the items and she was immediately arrested. The investigations unfolded until the second suspect, a 26-year-old man was also arrested at Thohoyandou Miluwani Unit C.

“In the process, the police recovered several items including computers which were linked to the burglary incident that occurred at Tshishonga Primary school,” Mojapelo said, adding that the police expect to make more arrests.

Mojapelo said the 23-year-old woman would be charged with possession of suspected stolen properties and the 26-year-old man would be charged with possession of suspected stolen properties and burglary.

“Both suspects will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court soon. Police investigations are still continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

