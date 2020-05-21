One shot dead, another injured in foiled Soweto robbery

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says police in Gauteng have seized 14 firearms in the past three days and arrested 12 suspects.

Suspects have been linked to serious and violent crimes which include murder, house robbery, hijacking, and housebreaking, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen properties.

Police recovered two rifles after a foiled robbery on Wednesday following a tip-off about the armed suspects who were planning to commit a robbery in Tladi, Soweto.

Officers spotted the suspects driving in a white Toyota Double Cab bakkie.

“As the police officers were approaching, the suspects sped-off and police gave chase. Suspects started shooting at the police and shootout ensued. Suspects’ car came to a halt in Naledi and four suspects jumped out and fled on foot as the shootout continued,” said the SAPS.

One suspect was fatally shot and another was shot on the leg and taken to hospital under police guard. Police have launched a manhunt for two others who are still at large.

Two rifles with loaded magazines were recovered.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition have been opened. An inquest docket will also be registered.

In another incident in Soweto, police arrested suspects wanted for murder and house robbery.

One was arrested in Tshepisong, while two others were found inside a shack.

“Upon searching the suspects and the shack, police found two firearms, ammunition of different high calibre firearms, housebreaking implements and dagga to the estimated street value of R6,000,” says the SAPS.

In another incident in Soweto, two men were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

