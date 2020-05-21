60-year-old wife and three children arrested for allegedly beating husband, dad to death

A 60-year-old woman, her two sons aged 17 and 30, and her 25-year-old daughter were arrested by Ngqeleni detectives and Visible Policing following the killing of a 65-year-old man in the Mngcibe locality in the Eastern Cape.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, it is alleged that the family had a quarrel with the deceased and allegedly took turns in assaulting him at their homestead, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

They will appear in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of murder.

In a separate incident, police in Zamdela in the Free State are still investigating a triple murder after a mother and her two children were found dead in their home on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, police were called to a house in Extension 3, Zamdela, near Sasolburg, where they found the bodies of a woman and two children in the bedroom. All the deceased appeared to have been stabbed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a 37-year-old mother and her two sons, aged nine and two, were killed between 10pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday.

The woman’s husband was not found at the house and the police are still trying to trace him.

The investigation is continuing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the police in Zamdela at 016 974 6001 or 016 974 6002, or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111; alternatively, send information via the My SAPS app.

