Armed robbers hold up doctor’s quarters and make off with cellphones and cash

Police are investigating a case of business robbery following an armed robbery allegedly by two “unknown armed suspects” who allegedly “robbed a local general practitioner’s surgery” in Lenasia South, Gauteng, said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

Makhubele said the suspects allegedly made off with several cellphones as well as cash after allegedly robbing the doctor and patients on Monday at around 2.30pm.

“Two unknown armed suspects who were brandishing firearms allegedly stormed into the surgery that is situated along Starling street, Lenasia South.

“The suspects allegedly held up the well-known local general practitioner as well as the patients in the waiting room at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphone handsets as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The victims were then locked up inside a toilet cubicle before the armed suspects vanished from the scene with the stolen cellphone handsets as well as the undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the attack,” Makhubele said.

He said the police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could assist during investigations and that could lead to the successful arrest of the suspect’s to contact Lenasia South SAPS on 010 230 1000 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

“All information shared will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

