Crime 19.5.2020 12:51 pm

Armed robbers hold up doctor’s quarters and make off with cellphones and cash

Citizen reporter
Armed robbers hold up doctor’s quarters and make off with cellphones and cash

Image: iStock.

Police say the victims, doctor and patients were locked up inside a toilet cubicle before the armed suspects fled the scene.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery following an armed robbery allegedly by two “unknown armed suspects” who allegedly “robbed a local general practitioner’s surgery” in Lenasia South, Gauteng, said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

Makhubele said the suspects allegedly made off with several cellphones as well as cash after allegedly robbing the doctor and patients on Monday at around 2.30pm.

“Two unknown armed suspects who were brandishing firearms allegedly stormed into the surgery that is situated along Starling street, Lenasia South.

“The suspects allegedly held up the well-known local general practitioner as well as the patients in the waiting room at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphone handsets as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The victims were then locked up inside a toilet cubicle before the armed suspects vanished from the scene with the stolen cellphone handsets as well as the undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the attack,” Makhubele said.

He said the police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could assist during investigations and that could lead to the successful arrest of the suspect’s to contact Lenasia South SAPS on 010 230 1000 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

“All information shared will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Swazi national arrested for being in possession of large bags of dagga 14.5.2020
Police bust suspect for manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs in Gauteng 12.5.2020
Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing two elderly men in Soweto hospital 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


today in print

Read Today's edition