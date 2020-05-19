Crime 19.5.2020 12:45 pm

Group of children discover body of newborn in 20l drum

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

The police say the circumstances surrounding the discovery and how the body ended up in the drum are not clear and are under investigation.

A group of children in the Eastern Cape discovered the body of a newborn baby in a 20-litre drum last Thursday, the police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the children had been playing when they made the grisly find at around 3.25pm on the day.

“Th children were playing in the channel next to Gamble Street, Central, Uitenhage when they saw a 20-litre drum and discovered the body of the newborn in it. A post mortem will be held to determine the exact cause of death. The circumstances surrounding the discovery and how the body landed up there is not clear and it is under investigation,” Swart said.

Swart added that the police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the tracing of the mother or with the investigation to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079 896 8148 or SAPS Uitenhage on 041 996 3438 or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or download the MySAPS App.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

