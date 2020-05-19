Father in court for murder after telling police sons ‘drank rat poison and died’

A 38-year-old father is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 20 May, for the alleged murder of his two sons, aged 11 and 12.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the father was arrested on Monday.

Mokgwabone said that on Saturday, 16 May, the two children were found dead at Valkop Plot in the Assen area near Brits, North West, after their father had reported to the police the previous day that they had died after allegedly drinking rat poison.

“However, it came out during an investigation that the father seemingly poisoned the children. He was then charged with two counts of murder. The motive is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues,” Mokgwabone said.

The North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and conveyed his condolences to the family. He also commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is positively linked with the horrific occurrence.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

