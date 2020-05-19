Limpopo prosecutor who allegedly solicited R6K bribe, case postponed

After National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) director Shamila Batohi expressed her disappointment in a Limpopo prosecutor who allegedly solicited an R6,000 bribe, Ratshilumela Leonard Makhado appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement that bail was opposed due to the seriousness of the offence.

Malabi-Dzhangi said: “It is alleged that Makhado demanded cash from the complaint in order to destroy a case. The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks members who swiftly conducted an undercover operation.”

Allegedly the prosecutor had failed to refer a case of a minor child who was charged for reckless and negligent driving, to the child justice court for preliminary inquiry and later division.

Makhado was immediately placed under arrest on 15 May and was charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice after he accepted the R6,000 from the complainant at a mall in Thohoyandou.

“The accused remains in custody and the matter was postponed to 26 May for further investigation,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

