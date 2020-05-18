Crime 18.5.2020 03:50 pm

NPA disturbed by arrest of Limpopo prosecutor for corruption

NPA says the law will take its course and they are considering initiating disciplinary proceedings in line with its framework. 

The National Prosecution Authorities (NPA) director advocate Shamila Batohi has raised her concerns about the arrest of a prosecutor in the Limpopo division on Friday, 15 May.

The prosecutor appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption on Monday, after he allegedly demanded R6,000 gratification for a case to disappear of an accused facing reckless and negligence charges.

Batohi said in a statement: “It is extremely disturbing that one of our own, who is supposed to be at the forefront of the fight against corruption, a major scourage in our country which is a priority focus area for the NPA find himself facing allegations as a prosecutor.”

NPA said the law would take its course and that they were considering initiating disciplinary proceedings in line with its framework.

“The NPA upholds the rule of the law and demands the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct of all its official if we are to be trusted lawyers of the people.”

Batohi said they were on a journey to rebuild the NPA as an independent, credible and accountable organisation and it was non-negotiable that the country had absolute confidence in the work of a credible NPA.

