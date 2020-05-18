Crime 18.5.2020 01:19 pm

Police arrest taxi passenger found with explosives

In a separate incident, police say four awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from Kgosi Mampuru prison on Saturday.

Police in Benoni, Gauteng, have arrested a passenger of a minibus who was found in possession of explosives.

The police said on Monday that the vehicle had been stopped on the R21 freeway and passengers’ bags were searched.

The passenger who was found in possession of explosives will appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court soon, according to police.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo said police have launched “a massive manhunt” after the escape of four awaiting-trial “dangerous” prisoners from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services in the early hours of Saturday, 16 May.

Masondo said the suspects were Morris Tyavana charged with armed robbery, Medicine Girenzi arrested for housebreaking and theft; Amos Chikwange arrested for theft and Sam Hlungwane, who was also arrested for theft.

“Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given via MySAPSApp.”

The police say the four escapees are Morris Tyavana, Medicine Girenzi, Amos Chikwange and Sam Hlungwane. Photos: SAPS

