Man arrested for threatening to assassinate senior govt officials for ‘lying’ about Covid-19

Citizen reporter
The Hawks say the suspect also allegedly continuously stalked some of its members with threatening messages and death threats.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspect was arrested on Thursday “stemming from incidents that occurred in April this year whereupon he continuously stalked some members from the DPCI with threatening messages and death threats”.

“He also threatened to assassinate senior government officials accusing them of lying about the existence of the Covid–19 pandemic in South Africa,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the 58-year-old also claimed to be responsible for the recent deaths of two members of the Hawks in Mafikeng during a standoff with cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers.

“The investigation has been ongoing for several weeks and the suspect was eventually apprehended by the Gauteng Serious Corruption Investigation team at his girlfriend’s residence in Ratanda.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation. Further charges may not be ruled out. The investigation is still ongoing.

