Crime 18.5.2020 08:02 am

Mother and her two young children found stabbed to death in Free State

News24 Wire
Mother and her two young children found stabbed to death in Free State

File image for illustration: iStock

The investigation is continuing, and no one has been arrested.

Police in Zamdela in the Free State are investigating a triple murder case after a mother and her two children were found dead in their home on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, police were called to a house in Extension 3, Zamdela, near Sasolburg, where they found the body of a woman and two children in the bedroom. All the deceased appeared to have been stabbed with a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a 37-year-old mother and her two sons, aged nine and two, were killed between 22:00 on Saturday and 05:00 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, was found unharmed. The woman’s husband was not found at the house and the police are still trying to trace him.

The investigation is continuing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the police in Zamdela at 016 974 6001 or 016 974 6002, or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111; alternatively, send information via the My SAPS app.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Triple murder accused faints in court and protesters chant ‘no bail’ outside 25.9.2018
Police investigating triple murder in Eastern Cape 24.9.2018
Cele on triple murder, stop interfering with rumours on social media 23.9.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief

Business News How SA-linked super-rich have fared on Sunday Times 2020 Rich List

Covid-19 SA’s mass testing hits limits as virus spreads

Covid-19 Why SA needs to stop dithering and get to at least level 2 lockdown ASAP

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding


today in print

Read Today's edition