Mother and her two young children found stabbed to death in Free State

Police in Zamdela in the Free State are investigating a triple murder case after a mother and her two children were found dead in their home on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, police were called to a house in Extension 3, Zamdela, near Sasolburg, where they found the body of a woman and two children in the bedroom. All the deceased appeared to have been stabbed with a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a 37-year-old mother and her two sons, aged nine and two, were killed between 22:00 on Saturday and 05:00 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, was found unharmed. The woman’s husband was not found at the house and the police are still trying to trace him.

The investigation is continuing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the police in Zamdela at 016 974 6001 or 016 974 6002, or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111; alternatively, send information via the My SAPS app.

