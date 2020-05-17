Crime 17.5.2020 04:52 pm

Four caught in possession of a rhino horn and protected plants

News24 Wire
The arrests were carried out by the Malmesbury Stock Theft Unit, Vredendal Crime Intelligence and members of the Cape Nature Reserve.

Four men are expected to appear in court on Tuesday after they were caught in possession of protected flora and a rhino horn.

The four – aged 23, 30, 36 and 46 – were arrested on Saturday in Citrusdal in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the arrests were carried out by the Malmesbury Stock Theft Unit, Vredendal Crime Intelligence and members of the Cape Nature Reserve.

“In our pursuit to ensure that offenders of the law are brought to book, our members conducted a clandestine operation yesterday (Saturday) in Citrusdal, which led to the arrest of four men.

“They were apprehended in possession of a variety of protected flora and a rhino horn. The value of the confiscated items is yet to be determined.

“The suspects are due to face charges of dealing in protected flora and the possession of rhino horn in the Citrusdal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” said Traut.

