Mpumalanga man allegedly kills wife, tries to kill himself

A Mpumalanga woman has been shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, who attempted to kill himself, according to police.

“According to reports, the husband came home from work and asked to speak to his wife. They stepped outside for a brief discussion, but the husband went back into the house. Upon going back outside, he allegedly fatally shot his wife as well as shot and wounded himself,” police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

Paramedics declared the woman dead on the scene.

The 42-year-old man was injured and is currently under police guard in hospital.

The 39-year-old woman leaves behind three children.

In a separate incident in the province, a 44-year-old man committed suicide, Hlathi said, after he allegedly strangled and stabbed his 44-year-old wife in Kabokweni.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma urged members of the community to refrain from resorting to violence to resolve domestic issues.

“They should evade violence but rather try to make use of available structures, such as social workers, traditional leaders and other relevant structures to intervene as well as to resolve their matters amicably,” Zuma said.

