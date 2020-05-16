One suspect arrested, four escape during school burglary in Pretoria

One suspect was arrested while four others managed to get away during a burglary at the Lotus Gardens Secondary School, located in the west of Pretoria.

South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the swift response by the Pretoria West Crime Prevention after they received information of a business burglary in progress at the school.

In a statement, Mawela said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry through the roof whereby tiles were removed and broke the ceiling to the storeroom and stole items, which police will investigate as to how much items were stolen from the school.

“The attack and breaking of schools will not be tolerated and police will make sure that those who are responsible are hunted down and brought to book” said commissioner.

A case of business breaking have been opened for investigation.

“The South African Police Service is appealing to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators who managed to get away by contacting the crime Stop number 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App,” Mawela said.

The suspect will be appearing at the Pretoria magistrate court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.