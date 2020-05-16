Limpopo prosecutor bust after allegedly accepting bribe to make a case ‘disappear’

The Hawks have arrested a Thohoyandou prosecutor for corruption, after he allegedly demanded a bribe from an accused.

The 48-year-old prosecutor, who operates from the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court was arrested on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

“He allegedly demanded R6,000 gratification from a suspect who was facing reckless and negligence [driving] charges. The money was meant to make the case disappear,” Maluleke said.

The alleged bribe was reported to the Hawks, which initiated a sting operation.

The prosecutor was arrested soon after he allegedly accepted the money.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face corruption charges,” said Maluleke.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Thobeka Jozi, said: “Whilst everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty, those who preside over cases are expected to conduct themselves expertly. Their dubious behaviour contaminates the proper administration of justice. We shall endure without fail to act without fear or favour regardless of anyone’s status that contravene the law.”

