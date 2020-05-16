Crime 16.5.2020 02:03 pm

Limpopo prosecutor bust after allegedly accepting bribe to make a case ‘disappear’

News24 Wire
Limpopo prosecutor bust after allegedly accepting bribe to make a case ‘disappear’

Picture: iStock

The prosecutor allegedly demanded R6,000 gratification from a suspect who was facing reckless and negligence driving charges.

The Hawks have arrested a Thohoyandou prosecutor for corruption, after he allegedly demanded a bribe from an accused.

The 48-year-old prosecutor, who operates from the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court was arrested on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

“He allegedly demanded R6,000 gratification from a suspect who was facing reckless and negligence [driving] charges. The money was meant to make the case disappear,” Maluleke said.

The alleged bribe was reported to the Hawks, which initiated a sting operation.

The prosecutor was arrested soon after he allegedly accepted the money.

“The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face corruption charges,” said Maluleke.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Thobeka Jozi, said: “Whilst everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty, those who preside over cases are expected to conduct themselves expertly. Their dubious behaviour contaminates the proper administration of justice. We shall endure without fail to act without fear or favour regardless of anyone’s status that contravene the law.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Drugs worth R6.3m concealed in furniture found at Cape Town Habour 15.5.2020
Sisulu describes pushback against corruption 13.5.2020
Hawks seize cocaine worth R16m at Durban port 12.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling

Science Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans

Columns Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’?

Government We’re not stuck on Level 4, Ramaphosa hits back at critics


today in print

Read Today's edition