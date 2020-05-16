KZN cops seize R700K in heroin bust

Police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit conducted the operation on Thursday when they found a 37-year-old man in alleged possession of heroin capsules.

The heroin has an estimated street value of R708,000, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement.

The officers also confiscated around R9,000 in cash, which is suspected to be the proceeds of drug trade.

“The suspect was taken to Mariannhill police station where he was detained and charged for dealing in drugs. He was released on R30,000 bail and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 11 August 2020,” said Mbele.

