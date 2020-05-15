Crime 15.5.2020 03:19 pm

Suspect arrested for illicit cigarettes charged after allegedly bribing police with R100K

Citizen reporter
Police say the two suspects who were arrested were also charged for contravening the Immigration Act.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested seven men on Thursday night who were allegedly found in possession of a number of boxes containing counterfeit cigarettes and hair weaves.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects were arrested in Hluhluwe.

Mbhele said the police had received information about men transporting counterfeit goods into the province.

“The suspects aged between 20 and 36 were found in the CBD and were immediately arrested. One of the suspects offered police officers R100,000 for their release and he was immediately charged for bribery. The suspects were charged for being in possession of counterfeit goods and bribery. They will appear in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2020. The suspects were also charged for contravening the Immigration Act. The combined estimated street value of the recovered goods is R990,000.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for the arrests.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

