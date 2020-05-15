Drugs worth R6.3m concealed in furniture found at Cape Town Habour

A joint intelligence operation led by the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence and SARS Custom Officials arrested a 30-year-old suspect at his home in Durbanville, Cape Town on 14 May.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said in a statement: “The joint team tracked a container shipment loaded with MDMA (ecstasy powder) worth an estimated R6.3 million and ecstasy tablets valued of R70,000 concealed within a consignment of furniture at Cape Town Harbour.”

Nkwalase said the shipment was allegedly destined for a residence in Durbanville from Europe.

“During the search at the house, the joint team confiscated approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120,000 as well as equipment used for the cultivation of hydroponic cannabis.”

Acting provincial head of the Hawks in Western Cape Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovh commended the joint team for uncovering a consignment of drugs.

The suspect is expected to appear at Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 May.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

