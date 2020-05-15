Crime 15.5.2020 10:38 am

Brakpan man arrested after threatening shopkeeper with gun for refusing to sell cigarettes

He ran from the scene after the shopkeeper insisted he did not have any.

A man from Brakpan’s plan to buy cigarettes during the lockdown went up in smoke on Tuesday after he was arrested for threatening a shopkeeper with a gun, reports Brakpan Herald.

According to information received from Brakpan police, the man approached the shopkeeper at a Wenden Avenue tuck shop around 2pm wanting to buy cigarettes.

The sale of cigarettes and tobacco products is prohibited during the lockdown.

The man was adamant he wanted cigarettes, but the shopkeeper told him he did not have any to sell.

The man then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the shopkeeper, demanding cigarettes.

The victim reported the incident to patrolling police officers who, with the help of a resident who saw in which direction the gunman fled, were able to track him down.

He was found, along with the gun, at a residence along Northdene Avenue.

The man was arrested and the firearm confiscated.

