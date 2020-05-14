Police arrest over 500 people in Gauteng for lockdown offences in the past 48 hours

The Gauteng police have arrested 566 people who have violated the lockdown regulations and other offences from 13-14 May.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko gave the numbers breakdown of Operation Okae Molao that happened in the province on Thursday morning. The district with the most arrests was Ekurhuleni with 198, followed by Tshwane with 161.

Herewith breakdown of successes achieved during operation O Kae Molao: 13-14 May 2020 1. Arrests by Districts and Trio Team

Sedibeng: 59

West Rand: 25

Ekurhuleni: 198

Tshwane: 161

JHB: 123

Total: 566 Gender-based violence arrests

Arrests :58

Women victim: 58

Children victim: 0 pic.twitter.com/VTX5dBlPL9 — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 14, 2020

2. Traced and arrested for Contact crimes

Murder: 6

Assault GBH: 83

Assault Common: 53

Assault D/V: 24

Rape: 19

Sexual Assault: 4

Att Murder: 7

Common robbery: 29

Armed robbery: 5

House robbery: 10

Business robbery: 5

Hijacking: 3

Total: 248 — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 14, 2020

Mazibuko said: “The purpose of us being here as part of ‘Operation Okae Molao’, is to make sure that there are no shebeens that are open, and there’s no illicit trade of cigarettes and no alcohol is being sold or being brewed. ”

MEC Faith Mazibuko addressing the members of the media on #OkaeMolao operation conducted in Johannesburg this morning. The MEC is also talking about compliance with the #COVID19 lockdown regulations. pic.twitter.com/7pRombVAjg — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) May 14, 2020

Mazibuko urged people to continue to wear their masks and sanitise their hands before and after they buy goods.

It is Thursday once again. The rule of law shall prevail. We are stopping and searching everyone to ensure that Gauteng residents are safe. #GautengCOVID19 #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/YCwT95GOcc — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) May 14, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

