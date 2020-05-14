Crime 14.5.2020 04:49 pm

Police arrest over 500 people in Gauteng for lockdown offences in the past 48 hours

Citizen reporter
Stop and searches conducted during Operation Okae Molao in Johannesburg. Photo: Twitter, @GP_CommSafety

Some of the arrests included other alleged offences such as domestic violence and common robbery.

The Gauteng police have arrested 566 people who have violated the lockdown regulations and other offences from 13-14 May.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko gave the numbers breakdown of Operation Okae Molao that happened in the province on Thursday morning.  The district with the most arrests was Ekurhuleni with 198, followed by Tshwane with 161.

Mazibuko said: “The purpose of us being here as part of ‘Operation Okae Molao’, is to make sure that there are no shebeens that are open, and there’s no illicit trade of cigarettes and no alcohol is being sold or being brewed. ”

Mazibuko urged people to continue to wear their masks and sanitise their hands before and after they buy goods.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

