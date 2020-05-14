Malawian arrested for allegedly making fake documents

A Malawian national was arrested on Thursday in Meyerton for allegedly producing fake documents, including identity cards, passports, smart ID cards and “defence and police cards”.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said it is alleged that the Malawian has been in operation for the past 20 years, working from an internet cafe in the area.

“The internet cafe will be processed by the SAPS provincial fraud unit,” Mazibuko tweeted.

It was reported that matric, birth and death certificates are among the fake documents he allegedly sold.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

