KZN residents scammed out of thousands while trying to illegally buy alcohol

KwaZulu-Natal based security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has said that several residents in Verulam, north of Durban, have been reportedly scammed out of thousands of rands by an “Indian male” who allegedly assisted them with illegally buying alcohol.

The sale of alcohol is banned under Level 4 of the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The security company said it had responded to several “callouts this week after receiving reports of theft of cash”.

In a statement on Thursday, the security company said: “In all cases, shoppers and motorist were approached by a male who lurks around bottles stores in the CBD. The suspect offers the victims a list of liquor on sale then takes the order and cash. He then walks to the rear of a bottle store under the pretence of purchasing the liquor and then disappears. The suspect has been identified as Preolin, an Indian male approx 1.8m tall, slender in build with an untidy appearance.”

The company said no criminal cases have been registered by the complainants as the selling, distributing and dispensing of liquor is a violation of the Disaster Management Act.