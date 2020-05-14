Crime 14.5.2020 03:50 pm

KZN residents scammed out of thousands while trying to illegally buy alcohol

Citizen reporter
KZN residents scammed out of thousands while trying to illegally buy alcohol

Photo: iStock

A security company says the alleged suspect lurks around bottlestores in the Verulam CBD, where he allegedly scams people.

KwaZulu-Natal based security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has said that several residents in Verulam, north of Durban, have been reportedly scammed out of thousands of rands by an “Indian male” who allegedly assisted them with illegally buying alcohol.

The sale of alcohol is banned under Level 4 of the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The security company said it had responded to several “callouts this week after receiving reports of theft of cash”.

In a statement on Thursday, the security company said: “In all cases, shoppers and motorist were approached by a male who lurks around bottles stores in the CBD. The suspect offers the victims a list of liquor on sale then takes the order and cash. He then walks to the rear of a bottle store under the pretence of purchasing the liquor and then disappears. The suspect has been identified as Preolin, an Indian male approx 1.8m tall, slender in build with an untidy appearance.”

The company said no criminal cases have been registered by the complainants as the selling, distributing and dispensing of liquor is a violation of the Disaster Management Act.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How to wear your Covid-19 mask 14.5.2020
Clear signs of townships emerging as Gauteng Covid-19 hotspots – Makhura 14.5.2020
EU offers vaccine hope as WHO warns virus here to stay 14.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 EU offers vaccine hope as WHO warns virus here to stay

Sport Comrades Marathon officially cancelled

Covid-19 Western Cape must move to level 3 before end of May, says Winde

Business News Eased restrictions still leave some business sectors in limbo

Infection Updates Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA rise to 12,074


today in print

Read Today's edition