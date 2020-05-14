WATCH: Police arrest 45-year-old suspect in R1m drug bust

An intelligence-driven operation comprising of the National Office Drug Task team, JMPD, and other law enforcement agencies have led to a drug bust on Xavier Street in Robertsham on May 14.
This is after members raided the premises following a tip-off, reports Southern Courier.
The bust led to an arrest of a 45-year-old foreign national.
Kay Makhubele, SAPS provincial spokesperson said: “He was found busy drying crystal meth in preparation to sell. The provincial commissioner still warns those who think that normal day-to-day police operations are at the back burner due to lockdown to think again.”
