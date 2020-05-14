Crime 14.5.2020 01:31 pm

WATCH: Police arrest 45-year-old suspect in R1m drug bust

Simphiwe Malunga
The bust led to an arrest of a 45-year-old foreign national.

An intelligence-driven operation comprising of the National Office Drug Task team, JMPD, and other law enforcement agencies have led to a drug bust on Xavier Street in Robertsham on May 14.

This is after members raided the premises following a tip-off, reports Southern Courier.

Kay Makhubele, SAPS provincial spokesperson said: “He was found busy drying crystal meth in preparation to sell. The provincial commissioner still warns those who think that normal day-to-day police operations are at the back burner due to lockdown to think again.”

Where the bust was made earlier today.

He told the Courier that there was no place to hide in Gauteng.

He also said that provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has further commended the work well done by the Gauteng police and urged the community to continue to work with the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app.

The suspect will soon appear in Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

