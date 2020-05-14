Swazi national arrested for being in possession of large bags of dagga

Police in Pretoria have arrested a 32-year-old Swazi national who was found in possession of a large dagga consignment.

The suspect was arrested in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, after police followed up on information that led them to an address in extension 18 in the location where large bags of dagga were found leading to the arrest.

A 32- year- old Swaziland National was arrest.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested at a roadblock on the N12 after he was found in possession of 111 sheep suspected to have been stolen.

The roadblock was to ensure that motorists adhere to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The suspect reportedly alleged that he was from the Northern Cape and was travelling to Springs, Gauteng.

Suspect arrested for suspected stolen property. 111 sheep recovered at N12 COVID-19 Roadblock. The suspect alleged that he was from Northern Cape travelling to Springs.

The police in the Gauteng province have been conducting operation Okae Molao between Wednesday and Thursday, which resulted in a number of successes.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said these successes included 58 arrests in connection with gender-based violence incidents.

Herewith breakdown of successes achieved during operation O Kae Molao: 13-14 May 2020 1. Arrests by Districts and Trio Team

Sedibeng: 59

West Rand: 25

Ekurhuleni: 198

Tshwane: 161

JHB: 123

Total: 566 Gender-based violence arrests

Arrests :58

Women victim: 58

Total: 566 Gender-based violence arrests

Arrests :58

Women victim: 58

Children victim: 0

2. Traced and arrested for Contact crimes

Murder: 6

Assault GBH: 83

Assault Common: 53

Assault D/V: 24

Rape: 19

Sexual Assault: 4

Att Murder: 7

Common robbery: 29

Armed robbery: 5

House robbery: 10

Business robbery: 5

Hijacking: 3

Total: 248

3. Property related arrests

Housebreaking: 25

Business breaking: 5

Theft of motorvehicle: 1 Arrests for Crimes dependant on police action

Poss of drugs- w/arrest: 22

Poss of drugs- w/arrest: 22

Poss unlicensed fire arm and ammo – 4

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

