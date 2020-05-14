Crime 14.5.2020 01:13 pm

Swazi national arrested for being in possession of large bags of dagga

Citizen reporter
Swazi national arrested for being in possession of large bags of dagga

Image: iStock.

Police say that in a separate incident, a suspect was arrested during a roadblock after he was found with 111 sheep suspected to have been stolen.

Police in Pretoria have arrested a 32-year-old Swazi national who was found in possession of a large dagga consignment.

The suspect was arrested in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, after police followed up on information that led them to an address in extension 18 in the location where large bags of dagga were found leading to the arrest.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested at a roadblock on the N12 after he was found in possession of 111 sheep suspected to have been stolen.

The roadblock was to ensure that motorists adhere to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The suspect reportedly alleged that he was from the Northern Cape and was travelling to Springs, Gauteng.

The police in the Gauteng province have been conducting operation Okae Molao between Wednesday and Thursday, which resulted in a number of successes.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said these successes included 58 arrests in connection with gender-based violence incidents.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police bust suspect for manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs in Gauteng 12.5.2020
KZN cops seize 57 bags of dagga worth R1.7m from truck heading to Cape Town 11.5.2020
Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing two elderly men in Soweto hospital 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Eased restrictions still leave some business sectors in limbo

Infection Updates Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA rise to 12,074

Government FULL SPEECH: ‘Most of SA’ to be on level 3 by the end May, while level 4 to get easier too

Business News More expired meat found in stores at Gauteng mall

Investigation ‘Lotto looter’ Leslie Ramulifho’s ‘doctored bank statements’ handed to the police


today in print

Read Today's edition