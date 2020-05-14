Suspect arrested for selling dead pangolin in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 38-year-old suspect who was found in possession of a pangolin.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrest was a result of a joint intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the endangered species unit, crime intelligence unit and the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism (LEDET) in Musina outside Louis Trichardt on Wednesday afternoon.

“The members made a follow up after a tip-off was received from members of the community and this led to the arrest of the suspect in Musina CBD, allegedly selling the pangolin.

“The suspect was apprehended and one dead pangolin was recovered.

“The suspects will appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 15 May 2020, for possession of a protected species.

“Police investigations are still continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

