Police launch manhunt after two dead bodies found on Witbank farm

The police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt following the killing of two men aged 24 and 30, whose bodies were on Tuesday morning discovered on a farm in Witbank.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police received information in the early hours of the morning from a concerned family member who informed them that his 24-year-old brother called him alleging that he had been shot and was hiding in the bush at a farm nearby.

“Police immediately attended to the matter and went out and searched for him, without any success. They then summoned the K9 Unit who continued with the search where they later discovered Emmanuel Mashengwane’s body and that of the second victim piled on top of each other, with gunshot wounds, at the said farm. The police then summoned the paramedics, who certified both victims dead at the scene,” Hlathi said.

Hlathi said the police had opened a case of murder and were investigating following the discovery of the two bodies.

Hlathi said the Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has “in the strongest possible terms” condemned the killing and has appealed to the community to assist the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“I am very disturbed by the senseless killing of the two men and as such have ordered for the search of the suspects. No one has the right to take someone’s life, those responsible for this callous act will face the full might of the law,” Zuma said.

Hlathi said anyone with information that can assist the police in locating the suspect, or more, can call 10111 or 08600 10111.

“Alternatively, they can download MYSAPSAPP to anonymously send valuable information to police. Their information will be treated with strictest of confidence.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

