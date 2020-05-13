Police nab five with pile of cash and unregistered medicine

The police in Makhado on Tuesday arrested five suspects aged between 23 and 44 after they were found in possession of a large amount of cash and unregistered medicine.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects were arrested during an intelligence-driven joint operation conducted by South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives, first responder team and members from crime prevention in the Makhado police cluster.

“The team first pounced on three suspects at a townhouse in the Louis Trichardt CBD, after following information about their suspected illegal activities. During the search, 150 bottles of 500ml Adco-salterpyn medicine and cash amounting to R76,000 were confiscated.

“The other two suspects were arrested at the nearby flats and another cash amount of R66,300 was seized,” Mojapelo said.

The commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the members of the police for swiftly reacting to the information received.

“The suspects will appear in Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of money laundering and contravention of medicine and related substances control Act, and possession of unregistered medicine.

“Police investigations are still continuing,” Mojapelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

