Gauteng man arrested for manufacturing illegal ‘libido’ drugs

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Florida, Gauteng, on Tuesday, for illegally manufacturing libido drugs for men and for women.

An intelligence-driven operation comprising of South African Police Service, Provincial Commercial Crime Unit, Provincial Organised Crime and other law enforcement agencies led to police uncovering the house where illegal medicine and drugs with an estimated value of R5 million were being manufactured.

“Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela warns those who think that normal day-to-day police operations are at the back burner due to Covid-19 lockdown to think again. There is no place to hide in Gauteng.

“Furthermore Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended the work well done by the Gauteng police and urged the community to continue to work with the police by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or by submitting tip-offs through the MySAPS app,” said the SAPS in a statement.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court soon.

