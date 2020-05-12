Crime 12.5.2020 11:14 pm

Potent chemicals stolen from Free State mortuary

News24 Wire
Potent chemicals stolen from Free State mortuary

File image for illustration purposes only.

Free State police have launched a manhunt for a group of thieves who broke into a mortuary and stole embalming powders which are deadly as they can destroy human flesh and bones.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the suspects broke into Rest in Peace Funeral Parlour in Clocolan on 28 April stealing powders, among other things.

“The suspects broke down the roller door of the funeral parlour and managed to gain entry into the premises. Inside the mortuary, they broke open the steel cabinet that contained powders and stole them together with a funeral parlour first aid kit,” added Makhele.

Infections

Embalming powder is used to preserve the body and prevent possible infections to human beings.

“It is mostly used when the body will be transported across the border and or for long journeys between countries.

“Exhumation liquid is 97% alcohol and is also used to prevent smell and infections when the remains of the deceased are being dug up from the grave for further investigation.

“The stolen powders are white in colour and some are shaped like gold crystals. They can destroy human bones and flesh instantly,” said Makhele.

The police are investigating a case of business burglary. No one has been arrested yet.

Makhele appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Car ‘could have been shot at’ in horror KZN crash that killed seven 12.5.2020
Alleged vehicle finance fraud kingpin nabbed by Hawks in PE 12.5.2020
‘Housebreaker’ screams for help after getting stuck in house window; gets arrested 12.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Coronavirus symptoms multiply as pandemic deepens

Business News Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout

General Limpopo residents still share water with dogs, monkeys, cattle

Covid-19 Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts

Covid-19 Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks


today in print

Read Today's edition