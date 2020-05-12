Car ‘could have been shot at’ in horror KZN crash that killed seven

Captain Raj Rooplal of the Durban Accident Combating Unit told eNCA that the car could possibly have been shot at.

“Our initial investigation indicated that there may have been human error involved in the accident, but we’ve since established that there is a bullet entry into the vehicle with bullet debris still in the rear light section of the vehicle. So it’s taking a different direction in terms of the investigation.”

Rooplal said a forensic investigation was ongoing.

Accident

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, eight people were travelling in a light motor vehicle when the accident took place at around 06:00.

“There has been a serious and tragic crash. Paramedics are still at the scene and treated one person for serious injuries,” McKenzie said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. “A single vehicle somehow lost control and rolled, coming to rest on its side.”

McKenzie said multiple ambulance services arrived on the scene to find the eight people trapped inside the wreckage.

They were removed using the jaws of life, but only one person survived the accident and was rushed to hospital.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula sent his condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a full recovery.

