Police bust suspect for manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs in Gauteng

The police have said they have arrested a suspect for allegedly manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs in Florida, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the arrest came after an intelligence-driven operation comprising of the South African Police Service’s commercial crimes unit, organised crime, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“A 43-year-old suspect was arrested in a house in Florida,” Makhubele said.

He said police discovered a laboratory used to manufacture tablets and other illegal substances with an estimated value of R5 million.

Makhubele said the Gauteng SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela had issued a warning to people who thought the lockdown would deter the police from conducting their “normal day-to-day” operations.

“There is no place to hide in Gauteng.”

Mawela commended the police for the arrests.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court soon, Makhubele said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

