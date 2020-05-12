Crime 12.5.2020 04:57 pm

Police bust suspect for manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs in Gauteng

The police say they discovered a laboratory used to manufacture tablets and other illegal substances with an estimated value of R5m.

The police have said they have arrested a suspect for allegedly manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs in Florida, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the arrest came after an intelligence-driven operation comprising of the South African Police Service’s commercial crimes unit, organised crime, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“A 43-year-old suspect was arrested in a house in Florida,” Makhubele said.

He said police discovered a laboratory used to manufacture tablets and other illegal substances with an estimated value of R5 million.

Makhubele said the Gauteng SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela had issued a warning to people who thought the lockdown would deter the police from conducting their “normal day-to-day” operations.

“There is no place to hide in Gauteng.”

Mawela commended the police for the arrests.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court soon, Makhubele said.

