Nothing good comes from alcohol, says Cele following visit to Bobo’s home

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

The minister says in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all citizens should be concentrating on the fight against it.

Speaking to the media following a visit to the home of Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu, who was allegedly beaten for stealing alcohol from a drinking place in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, Police Minister Bheki Cele has said that “nothing good comes from alcohol”.

On Tuesday, Cele visited Mbuthu’s home after a video went viral showing the alleged beating of the blood-covered  Grade 12 learner.

Human remains were found in the Wewe river in Tongaat on Friday and the body is feared to be of the missing teenager.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Cele said that they were told “the crime scene, again, is an alcohol space,” and this shows that alcohol plays a role in criminal activities.

Cele said in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all citizens “should be concentrating on that but here we are again dealing with the alcohol”.

“Nothing good comes from alcohol. As I’m standing here, I have never seen one person who has made it in life … [because] alcohol made him what he is. All that I have seen are scenes like this, what alcohol has made,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, six suspects recently appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in connection with Bobo’s disappearance.

Suspects Mlungisi Thabethe, Andile Nhleko, Mncedisi Mkhobe, Siyanda Msweli, Linda Ndlovu, and Mxolisi Mtheku appeared in court facing charges of murder and kidnapping. The matter was postponed to 19 May for a formal bail hearing, with the accused to remain in custody.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Backgrounding reporting, Sandisiwe Mbhele and Gopolang Moloko)

