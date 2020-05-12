Crime 12.5.2020 10:29 am

Community members assist police in apprehending 24-year-old alleged child rapist

Citizen reporter
Community members assist police in apprehending 24-year-old alleged child rapist

Image: iStock.

Police say the man was arrested for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl.

The police in Hebron, Gauteng, as well as members of the community have been commended for the apprehension of a 24-year-old man for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl at Itsoseng section, Hebron.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, commended the police and members of the community for the arrest on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said according to information available at this stage, the victim was sent by her mother to a local supermarket on Tuesday, 5 May. She said when the victim arrived at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her.

“After the ordeal, the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother. Further investigations led the police to the identification and apprehension of the suspect with the assistance of members of the community,” Myburgh said.

The suspect appeared before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape, she said.

“He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, 21 May 2020, for a formal bail application,” Myburgh said.

Kwena said that crimes against women and children were a national priority and that the police would leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators were brought to book.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SCA overturns stepfather’s rape conviction 4.5.2020
Father, 52, arrested for allegedly raping 22-year-old daughter 30.4.2020
Child rapist in KZN sentenced to 58 years imprisonment 27.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout

General Limpopo residents still share water with dogs, monkeys, cattle

Covid-19 Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts

Covid-19 Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks

Society Elderly brave long lines to register for Sassa grants, most of them in vain


today in print

Read Today's edition