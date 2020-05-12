Community members assist police in apprehending 24-year-old alleged child rapist

The police in Hebron, Gauteng, as well as members of the community have been commended for the apprehension of a 24-year-old man for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl at Itsoseng section, Hebron.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, commended the police and members of the community for the arrest on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said according to information available at this stage, the victim was sent by her mother to a local supermarket on Tuesday, 5 May. She said when the victim arrived at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her.

“After the ordeal, the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother. Further investigations led the police to the identification and apprehension of the suspect with the assistance of members of the community,” Myburgh said.

The suspect appeared before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape, she said.

“He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, 21 May 2020, for a formal bail application,” Myburgh said.

Kwena said that crimes against women and children were a national priority and that the police would leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators were brought to book.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.