Crime 12.5.2020 09:33 am

Hawks seize cocaine worth R16m at Durban port

Citizen reporter
Hawks seize cocaine worth R16m at Durban port

Police say 32 cocaine bricks weighing approximately 1.1 kilograms were loaded in a container inside a vessel from Brazil.

Cocaine coming from Brazil with a potential street value of R16 million has been seized at the Durban harbour, the Hawks have said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the drugs were seized following a joint operation by the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Tactical Intervention Unit (TIU).

“On Monday, 4 May 2020, members conducted a covert inspection after they received information of a container loaded with drugs inside a vessel from South America. The inter-agency teams worked together and ensured that the targeted container was identified and upon opening it was found that there were other contents. While inspecting the container, a hidden compartment was discovered.

“Upon removing some of the panelling, the team discovered wrapped packages. The panelling was removed and a total of 32 cocaine bricks weighing approximately 1.1 kilograms, were discovered inside the hidden compartment,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said in light of the current lockdown due to the coronavirus, the seized cocaine, “once diluted and mixed with other harmful substances, would have increased considerably in value in the streets”.

“No arrests had been made at this stage and investigations are continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
In Brazil, gyms and hair salons are ‘essential’ businesses 12.5.2020
Alleged cop killers hand themselves over to police 7.5.2020
Third suspect arrested for alleged R53m fraud and corruption in City of Tshwane 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout

General Limpopo residents still share water with dogs, monkeys, cattle

Covid-19 Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts

Covid-19 Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks

Society Elderly brave long lines to register for Sassa grants, most of them in vain


today in print

Read Today's edition