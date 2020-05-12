Hawks seize cocaine worth R16m at Durban port

Cocaine coming from Brazil with a potential street value of R16 million has been seized at the Durban harbour, the Hawks have said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the drugs were seized following a joint operation by the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Tactical Intervention Unit (TIU).

“On Monday, 4 May 2020, members conducted a covert inspection after they received information of a container loaded with drugs inside a vessel from South America. The inter-agency teams worked together and ensured that the targeted container was identified and upon opening it was found that there were other contents. While inspecting the container, a hidden compartment was discovered.

“Upon removing some of the panelling, the team discovered wrapped packages. The panelling was removed and a total of 32 cocaine bricks weighing approximately 1.1 kilograms, were discovered inside the hidden compartment,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said in light of the current lockdown due to the coronavirus, the seized cocaine, “once diluted and mixed with other harmful substances, would have increased considerably in value in the streets”.

“No arrests had been made at this stage and investigations are continuing.”

