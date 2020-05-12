Body of stabbed teen boy found near graveyard in Port Elizabeth

Police are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a teenager, approximately 16 years old, whose body was found lying in an open field in Jacksonville in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, a community member alerted police at about 12.45pm that the body of a boy was lying next to the graveyard.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body. The circumstances surrounding the death is unknown at this stage.

“The teenager is unknown and at the time of his death, he was wearing a pair of white Soviet takkies, blue tracksuit pants and a maroon track jacket.”

Naidu said anyone who can assist police in their investigation into the murder or in identifying the deceased should contact Detective Sergeant Tandiswa Nobebe on 067 403 1910, SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous,” Naidu added.

