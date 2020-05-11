Teen arrested for allegedly killing and setting his father alight

A 17-year-old who allegedly killed and thereafter set his father’s body alight was arrested on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the alleged “brutal murder” of Mpho Robert Mohale, 47, took place at Roerfontein Village in Sekgosese on Thursday and that the teenager was arrested in Brooklyn, Pretoria, Gauteng, on Sunday night.

“The arrest of the suspect follows an intensive search operation by the police after the gruesome discovery was allegedly made by a family member who went to look for the deceased, at the house. Upon arrival, she reportedly found the body under the burnt rubbish with corrugated iron on top,” Mojapelo said.

Police said last week that preliminary investigations indicated that Mohale’s son had earlier been seen by neighbours “allegedly burning something”.

“He thereafter disappeared and has not been seen since,” said police on Thursday.

The commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the detectives for arresting the suspect within a short space of time and further indicated that the law must take its course.

He, however, raised a concern about the age of the suspect and has called on all community members, especially parents, to exercise their responsibilities of properly raising their children.

Mojapelo said: “The police are working together with probation officers in this case and the case docket will be handed over to the director of public prosecution for further processing in terms of the Child Justice Act. The suspect is expected to appear in Tiyani Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 12 May 2020 on a charge of murder.

“The motive behind the incident is still being investigated.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.