Crime 11.5.2020 09:54 am

Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing two elderly men in Soweto hospital

Citizen reporter
Police say a 84-year-old man succumbed to his wounds, while a 72-year-old victim is being treated in hospital.

On Friday, police in Soweto, Gauteng, arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly stabbing two elderly men who were admitted in the same ward as him at a hospital in the township.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the 17-year-old boy is expected to appear at Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

“The 84-year-old victim succumbed to injuries while the 72-year-old victim is being treated in hospital after sustaining stab injuries,” Masondo said.

He said the police were investigating the circumstances that lead to the attacks.

“Nursing staff who were still in a state of shock and trauma when the police arrived at the scene are expected to give witness statements as soon as they recover.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

